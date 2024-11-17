Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Solventum were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 64.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

