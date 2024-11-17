SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) is GoalVest Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,576,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

XNTK opened at $200.85 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $149.11 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $875.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.