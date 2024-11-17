Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

