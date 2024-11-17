Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$40.74 and a 12 month high of C$66.31.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

