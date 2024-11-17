Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Sprott Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE SII opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$40.74 and a 12 month high of C$66.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.