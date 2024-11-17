Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of SPRB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 312,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.