Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLNG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.78. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

