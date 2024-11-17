Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLA opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

