Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $672.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hayek acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,325. This trade represents a 21.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,800. The trade was a 18.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $235,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

