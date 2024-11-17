Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney makes up about 4.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

