StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
About Aeterna Zentaris
