StockNews.com Upgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
