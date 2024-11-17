StockNews.com Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

