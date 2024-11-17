Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $365,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,213,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,355,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 192,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

