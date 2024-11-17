Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,621 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 8.1% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $236.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

