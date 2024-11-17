Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

