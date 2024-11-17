Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

