Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Surrozen Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $9.01 on Friday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surrozen by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.