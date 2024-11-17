Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Surrozen Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $9.01 on Friday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
