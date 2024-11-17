Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,875.0 days.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance
BIOVF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
