Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,875.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.