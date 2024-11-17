Swiss National Bank Buys 15,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $311,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 18,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 109,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $56.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

