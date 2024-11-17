Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF opened at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day moving average is $311.12.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

