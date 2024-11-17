Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF opened at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day moving average is $311.12.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
