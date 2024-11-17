Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.11 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.62), with a volume of 778,318 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,462.50, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In related news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($14,807.81). Also, insider Eileen Carr purchased 70,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,697.54). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,795,000. Insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.