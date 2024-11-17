Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.11 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.62), with a volume of 778,318 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,462.50, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.
