Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Position Cut by Trv Gp Iv LLC

Trv Gp Iv LLC decreased its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,859,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342,400 shares during the period. Tango Therapeutics accounts for about 80.1% of Trv Gp Iv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trv Gp Iv LLC owned about 0.16% of Tango Therapeutics worth $129,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $413.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $4,348,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690,642 shares in the company, valued at $45,964,710.54. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,388,286.25. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,830,400 shares of company stock worth $23,835,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNGX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

