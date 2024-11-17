Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 9.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 682,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.