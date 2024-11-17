Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

TSHA stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 682,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

