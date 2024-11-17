Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Geoffrey L. Stack Sells 2,338 Shares

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $37,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,704. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.2 %

TRC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1,267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

