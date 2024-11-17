Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

