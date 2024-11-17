Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lowered by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,692.44. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $143,565 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

