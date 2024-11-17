The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,175. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $131.65 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 77.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,106,112. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

