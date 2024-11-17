The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GDV opened at $24.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,134,000 shares of company stock worth $31,369,800.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

