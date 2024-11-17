The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $272,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $264.54 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

