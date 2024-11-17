The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.97 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.