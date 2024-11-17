The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX opened at $119.97 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

