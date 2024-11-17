The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $260.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.