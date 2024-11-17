The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells $10,515.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $10,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,427.60. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 299.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,400,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 230,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 106.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 461,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

