Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $110,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

