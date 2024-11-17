Timothy Nguyen Sells 100,000 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,928,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,817,682. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MeridianLink Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 342.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

