Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 223 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.