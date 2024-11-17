Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 7.8 %

OMC stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

