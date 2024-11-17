Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $555,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MKL stock opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,733.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,581.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,580.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.