Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TORXF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
