TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
