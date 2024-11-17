Trevena’s (TRVN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

