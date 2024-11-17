Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Gerard R. Host Sells 26,416 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) Director Gerard R. Host sold 26,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $1,049,507.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,446.16. The trade was a 49.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 778,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 128,834 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

