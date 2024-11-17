Twin Disc, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

TWIN opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

