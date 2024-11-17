Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 466.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 143.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $597.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $631.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

