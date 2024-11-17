UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 246,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,220,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

About UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,426 shares of company stock worth $8,932,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

