UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Sells $50,032.74 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

