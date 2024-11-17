Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. 61,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.