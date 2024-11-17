United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $25.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. United Internet has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

