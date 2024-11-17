United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $256,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

United Rentals stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $807.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.71 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

