UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UNH opened at $592.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

